South Yorkshire Police launch recruitment drive for new cops

A recruitment drive has been launched for new police officers to serve in South Yorkshire.

Two information evenings are to be held later this month for those keen to find out more about the vacancies, eligibility criteria and the application process.

They are to be held at Robert Dyson House, Wath-upon-Dearne, on Tuesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 24.

Both events are due to start at 6.30pm.

The South Yorkshire Police job advert says: “If you're enthusiastic, adaptable, compassionate, collaborative and over the age of 18, then you may be who we're looking for.

“You need to be prepared for a varied job; a job that is as much about supporting victims, providing reassurance and building relationships as it is about flashing lights and handcuffing offenders.

“It's a unique role with unique demands that are ever-changing. You need to be adaptable to change and ready to think on your feet.

“In return, you will have the benefit of working for a creative, forward-thinking force that is dedicated to keeping South Yorkshire a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Visit https://www.southyorks.police.uk/ and click on ‘Could You Be Cop?’ to register for the information events and to find out more.