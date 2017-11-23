South Yorkshire Police issue warning over spike in burglaries

A warning has been issued about a traditional increase in burglaries in South Yorkshire in the run up to and over Christmas.

Police chiefs today said: "Don't make it easy."

They warned that there is traditionally an increase in burglaries in the run up to Christmas and have issued a series of tips to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

A force spokesman said: "At this time of year, there tends to be a spike in burglaries.

"Always ensure your doors and windows are locked, even if you’re just in the next room

"Keep presents hidden from view until it’s time to open them. Dispose of boxes and rubbish discreetly. Leaving boxes outside will signal to burglars that you have new and valuable items in the house."

He added: "Review your home’s security and update locks if necessary.

"If you’ve got a burglar alarm, make sure you put it on when you go to bed or leave your home.

"Use a timer or sensor switches on your lights when you go out, so it looks like someone’s at home

"Property mark your valuables and register them on www.immobilise.com, to increase the chances of getting them back if they’re lost or stolen."

The force is also urging people to be 'cautious' when using social media.

"Don’t advertise that your home is empty by telling people you’re going away," he added.

Anyone with information about burglars active in the county should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

If an offence is progress dial 999.