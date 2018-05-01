South Yorkshire paedophile who preyed on young children for his selfish sexual gratification admits 'despicable' crimes

A South Yorkshire man who preyed on young children for his own selfish, sexual gratification has today pleaded guilty to a host of 'despicable' offences, including the rape of a child.

Stephen Riley, originally from Denaby near Doncaster, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court where he admitted raping a child under 13, two counts of inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Riley also pleaded guilty to four counts of making indecent images, one count of engaging in sexual activity in front of a child and possession of cannabis.

He will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 22 and was warned he faces significant time behind bars.

An investigation in to 42-year-old Riley was launched in August last year when he was arrested for unrelated matters which resulted in a number of electronic devices he had in his possession being seized, including a camcorder.

The camera was later found to have indecent images of children on, some of which were in the highest risk category, and he was subsequently arrested and was brought in for questioning by officers.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Richard Partridge, said: "After indecent images and videos were found on the camcorder, an investigation was launched. Over 90 videos of children were also discovered, many of which were indecent and showed Riley approaching children, making inappropriate requests.



“All of the children filmed have been identified and their families spoken to, which led to subsequent offences being disclosed, including the rape of a young girl.

“Despite the extensive evidence gathered against him, Riley continued to deny his guilt and feign innocence about the material found on the devices, until today when he entered guilty pleas to all counts against him.



“Riley preyed on young children for his own selfish, sexual gratification; inflicting severe pain and suffering on the lives of three children.



“I’m relieved that Riley’s victims were not forced to recount their ordeals in court during a trial and I hope that knowing he is facing significant time behind bars for theses despicable crimes, can help both them and their families to continue moving on with their lives.”

The offences were committed in August 2016 against three children, two boys and one girl, all under the age of 13.

Riley, who has been on remand at HMP Lincoln since he was charged in November last year, will appear before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 22 June.