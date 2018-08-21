South Yorkshire non-league football club committee member fighting for life after accident at work

A South Yorkshire non-league football club committee member is critically ill in hospital after a serious accident at work.

Nigel Roe, of Armthorpe Welfare, who play in the Northern Counties East Football League (NCEL) Premier Division, suffered a major head injury.

The club's game against Shirebrook Town, due to take place on Wednesday, has been postponed.

A statement on the club's website said: "At this time Nigel is in an extremely critical state with his life clearly in the balance. We cannot make any further comment or speculation and wish to provide the necessary privacy for the family as we are sure you will all respect.

"Our thoughts are with Nigel’s family at this extremely difficult time.

"We would also like to thank the NCEL, Shirebrook Town and the match officials for their understanding in cancelling tomorrow night’s game, as well as thanking our fellow NCEL clubs and wider football family for the messages of support."