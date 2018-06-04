South Yorkshire motorway reopens after serious crash

A major motorway in South Yorkshire has reopened and delays are easing after a crash left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Highways England said the M18 link road to the M1 northbound near Thurcroft was fully reopen following accident investigation work.

Emergency services were called out at 7.35am after a grey Lexus overturned and landed on its roof between junction 1 of the southbound M18 and the link to the southbound M1.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Highways England said delays had cleared.