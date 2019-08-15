South Yorkshire motorway re-opens following closure due to concerns for pedestrian on bridge

A South Yorkshire motorway is re-open again this morning following a closure due to concerns for the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 07:53
The A1M between Wadworth and Warmsworth has re-opened

The A1M was closed in both directions earlier between junctions 35 and 36 for Wadworth and Warmsworth.

COURT: 'Monster' jailed for sickening sex attack on Sheffield woman

POLICE: Top cop speaks out over rise in cases of women carrying knives in South Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Yorkshire Police said there were concerns for a pedestrian.

Read More

Read More
New inquest to be held into death of schoolgirl believed to have been killed by South Yorkshire man