South Yorkshire motorway re-opens following closure due to concerns for pedestrian on bridge
A South Yorkshire motorway is re-open again this morning following a closure due to concerns for the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 07:53
The A1M was closed in both directions earlier between junctions 35 and 36 for Wadworth and Warmsworth.
South Yorkshire Police said there were concerns for a pedestrian.
