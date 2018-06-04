South Yorkshire motorway closed following serious collision

A collision which left a man with potentially life threatening injuries this morning is still causing disruption for motorists this afternoon.

Emergency services were called out at 7.35am after a grey Lexus overturned and landed on its roof between Junction 1 of the southbound stretch of the M18 and the link to the southbound M1.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Highways England said the M18 southbound link road from the M18 to the northbound M1 is closed and there are delays of around 45 minutes for M18 southbound traffic between junction 2 and the M1.