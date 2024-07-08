Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has sent a letter to the new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, offering his congratulations and setting out how he would like to work with the new government.

In the letter, the Mayor welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitments to devolution and his work in recognising the role of directly elected mayors in achieving national ambitions.

He also invites the Prime Minister to South Yorkshire to discuss and showcase how the region is tackling economic growth and how they can work together to improve the lives of people in South Yorkshire in areas such a transport and tackling health inequalities.

The letter reads:

Oliver Coppard and new PM Keir Starmer.

Dear Keir,Both personally and on behalf of South Yorkshire, please accept my warmest congratulations for the general election result and on becoming our new Prime Minister.

The platform of national renewal you have laid out over the last five years, and your plans to turn back the tide of economic decline and widening inequality, are vital.

It will be no surprise to you that I particularly welcome your strong commitment to English devolution; deepening devolution - including single settlement funding and devolving more powers and responsibilities - and recognising the role directly elected Mayors have in achieving your national ambitions. I look forward to working with you, Rachel, Angela and the whole team to deliver those plans.

Greater devolution is the platform that will allow us to grow South Yorkshire’s economy, attract investment, create more good jobs in the industries of the future, and give people the opportunities to stay near and go far.

I know we share not just the same ambition on economic growth but the same motivation; because we both know growth is the key to unlocking those opportunities that people deserve and have been denied for too long. A child or young person in South Yorkshire today has every right to expect their future to be brighter than that of their parents; to grow up in a community that not only respects but matches their ambition.

However, years of austerity has held us back. Our economy is £5.9bn smaller than it could be. We have some of the starkest health inequalities in the UK. Our transport network has been broken by years of privatisation and underinvestment.

It is only by working together, at national and regional level, that we can turn things around, and we finally have that chance. I would be delighted to welcome you to South Yorkshire, and to show you exactly how we are working to drive that new approach to growth, not just to the benefit of our communities here but the benefit of our whole country.

South Yorkshire, with our unique assets, expertise, and emerging industrial strategy, can play a vital role in our national renewal. We are leading the way across vital parts of the digital, health, and advanced manufacturing and materials economy. We are home to one of the largest CleanTech clusters in the country, with unique capabilities across power, propulsion and production. We have world class health-tech and digital sectors.

But we can do so much more.

With the support of a Labour Government we are ready to play our full part in economic and public service renewal. Over the next four years and beyond there are huge opportunities for a joint programme to help deliver visible change in South Yorkshire. Those include:

Re-opening Doncaster Sheffield Airport and creating a new globally significant hub for sustainable aviation.

Working to develop plans to make sure all our communities benefit from South Yorkshire’s Tram and Tram-Train network.

Creating a truly integrated public transport system linking up with active travel and setting up a tough new passenger watchdog to drive up standards.

Agreeing a joint Growth Plan to create growth at scale in sectors across advanced manufacturing and materials, such as Small Modular Reactor technology.

Piloting new ways of delivering health improvements and tackling economic inactivity, and bringing a laser-like focus to improving South Yorkshire’s cancer survival rates.

Making sure our young people have the safety and security they need to thrive, including by working to prevent knife crime and its causes.

The prize is huge; our economy, communities and people will thrive if we succeed. We can restore hope. The progress on this programme of renewal in places like South Yorkshire will be the test of a

Labour Government. They are tests we must set ourselves, and tests I know we are both determined to meet.

After years of economic and political turmoil, of broken promises and sticking plaster solutions, we now have the chance to do things differently; to enable our young people to grow up in a country where the only limit on their talent is the strength of their ambition.

I look forward to meeting you and your team again soon, to welcoming you to South Yorkshire, and to working with the brilliant Members of Parliament from across the region, new and returned.