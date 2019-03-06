South Yorkshire man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at house

A South Yorkshire man has appeared in court today charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a house earlier this year.

Michael Swift, 26, of Staithes Walk, Denaby, Doncaster was arrested on Monday and has now been charged with attempted murder and attempt robbery.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

He has also been charged with criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and stalking with violence in connection to two further incidents last month.

On January 23, shots were fired towards the resident of a house in Conisbrough after three offenders reportedly forced their way inside. No one was injured.

Swift appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court this morning (Wednesday, March 6) and has been remanded into custody.