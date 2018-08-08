South Yorkshire man arrested over 'multiple racially aggravated offences' released after £350 fine

A South Yorkshire man who was arrested for 'multiple racially aggravated offences' was fined just £350 and released by a court.

Andrew Lewis of no fixed abode was arrested by Doncaster town centre police officers yesterday (Tuesday, August 7) after committing the offences in the town centre.

A police spokesperson said officers had worked 'into the early hours of the morning' preparing the remand case, whilst Lewis stayed in police custody for a next day court appearance.

The spokesperson added that 'unfortunately', Doncaster Magistrates Court only sentenced Lewis to fines totaling £350 and he was later released.