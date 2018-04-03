South Yorkshire lorry driver arrested after fatal crash

A South Yorkshire man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Cumbria.

Cumbria Police said a 22-year-old man, from Doncaster, remained in police custody following a collision between two lorries on the A66 east of Penrith at around 5.40am this morning.

A spokesman said the road would remain closed between Kirkby Thore and Crackenthorpe for some time.

Anyone with any information should call Cumbria Police on 0300 124 0111, quoting incident number 18 of April 3.