South Yorkshire landscape partnership wins prestigious national award

A South Yorkshire landscape partnership has won a national award for its community work in the Dearne Valley.

The Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership (DVLP) received the Community Involvement award at the 22nd annual Local Government Chronicle Awards on 21 March 2018.

The ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London was hosted by journalist and Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow. The awards run by Local Government Chronicle (LGC) are the biggest and most prestigious awards ceremony for the local government sector, attended by more than 1,000 people.

The DVLP works with groups to protect, preserve and enhance the heritage and environment of the area and was recognised for its innovative work with the communities of the Dearne Valley. The lead partner of the DVLP is Barnsley Council with a partnership that includes Rotherham and Doncaster Councils, the RSPB, Natural England, the Environment Agency and the Garganey Trust amongst others.

Richard King, landscape partnership manager of the DVLP, said: “We were extremely proud to receive this award which is down to the hard work of our passionate and dedicated team and all our volunteers and organisations we work with.

“Throughout the project it has been our aim to create a legacy for our work to inspire and reach out to communities across the Dearne, so to be recognised nationally for this is fantastic.”

The Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership is a five-year scheme running until June 2019, supported by the National Lottery through the Heritage Lottery Fund. The project team based at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is made up of five people working on a range of environmental, heritage and community projects.