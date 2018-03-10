South Yorkshire fire round-up: Arsonists torch rubbish

Firefighters were sent out to a range of incidents across South Yorkshire last night.

At 11.30pm last night, firefighters were sent out to extinguish a rubbish fire in Highwoods Road, Mexborough.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Then at 1.14am firefighters were sent to Smithywood Lane, Barnsley to help the ambulance service gain access to a property where an elderly woman needed medical attention.

The woman is understood to have been taken to hospital.