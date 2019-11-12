South Yorkshire fire crews kept busy with string of overnight blazes and incidents

Fire crews in South Yorkshire were kept busy overnight with a string of incidents and blazes across the county.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:38 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has released a roundup of overnight incidents from 7pm last night.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster floods: Flood alerts, school and road closures, bus and train disruption - updated list: Tuesday

7pm – Yew Lane in Sheffield, 2 wheelie bins on fire, Elm Lane fire crew attended, left at 7.25pm, this was a deliberate fire

There were a number of fire incidents in South Yorkshire last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

7.30pm – Staniland Marina, Lock Lane, Thorne in Doncaster, on a river barge this was a oven/cooking fire, a crew from Thorne station attended, left at 8pm, this was an accidental fire

7.40pm – Ramskir Lane, Stainforth in Doncaster, rubbish fire, Thorne station attended, left at 8.15pm, a deliberate fire

8pm – Queen Mary Road, Sheffield, wheelie bin fire, Parkway station attended it and they left at 8.15pm, this was a deliberate fire

9.20pm – The Park, Woodlands in Doncaster, conifers on fire, Adwick station attended, left at 9.30pm, deliberate fire

9.30pm – Rowland Street, Royston in Barnsley, temporary traffic light, Cudworth station attended, left at 9.50pm, deliberate fire

11.35pm – Rutland Road, Sheffield, car fire – BMW, a crew from Central station were called to the incident, they left the scene at 12:05am, deliberate fire

12am – Recreation Avenue, Athersley North in Barnsley, car fire – Audi A1, Cudworth station attended, they left at 12.45am, deliberate fire

1.20am – Gerald Road, Kendray in Barnsley, car fire – BMW, a crew from Barnsley were called to the incident and they left at 1.45am, this was a deliberate fire