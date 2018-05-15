South Yorkshire detective to face misconduct hearing

A South Yorkshire detective is to face a misconduct hearing this week over 13 allegations that he breached standards of behaviour expected of a police officer.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Hoole is alleged to have made 'inappropriate, unprofessional, sexualised comments to colleagues' and 'inappropriately touched colleagues in the course of his work' on a number of dates between January and May 2017.

The hearing is to be held at South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department, Churchill Way, Chapeltown, on Thursday.

The proceedings will be streamed live to The Lifewise Centre, Hellaby, Rotherham, if members of the public wish to attend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "DS Nathan Hoole, a serving officer with South Yorkshire Police, will answer 13 allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

"The hearing is scheduled to take one to two days."