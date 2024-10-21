Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A detective constable with South Yorkshire Police is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of throwing a deodorant can at her husband during a domestic incident.

Detective Constable Kathryn Moore is set to face the allegation in a misconduct hearing scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Announcing the misconduct hearing and the allegation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged that the officer threw a can of deodorant at her husband during a domestic incident on July 9, 2023.

“It is alleged that the officer intended to hit him or she was reckless as to that occurring.”

The alleged conduct, should it be proven, would breach the ‘police’s standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy and amounts to gross misconduct,’ documents published by the force state.

South Yorkshire Police guidance on misconduct hearings states: “Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

“Witnesses may also be called to give evidence.

“The purpose of a public hearing is to show that our disciplinary system is open and transparent. It will demonstrate that we do hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.”