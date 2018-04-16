South Yorkshire charity race that attracts thousands of runners POSTPONED

A charity race that attracts thousands of runners every year has been postponed.

More than 2000 people take part in the Colour Dash every year at Rother Valley Country Park on the outskirts of Sheffield to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

The event was due to take place again this year on April 28 but organisers tweeted earlier this evening that it has been postponed until July 14 due to the state of "ground conditions."

They added: "This is a joint decision by the park and Bluebell Wood and we apologise for all the inconvenience.

"If you registered please check your emails for details."

The event involves participants running or walking around a 5km course where they are showered with a cloud of colour at stations at each kilometre.

The event has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice in the last several years.