Drivers in Barnsley and Rotherham have called off industrial action after receiving a new pay offer from Stagecoach, the Unite union has said.

However, industrial action will continue in Sheffield.

The firm has a handful of services serving some parts of Doncaster. The majority of the town’s buses are operated by First.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach drivers in Barnsley and Rotherham have suspended strikes.

The action will be suspended from Wednesday.

Acas talks between Unite and Stagecoach will continue today with the focus of resolving the Sheffield dispute.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Unite’s Stagecoach members in Barnsley and Rotherham will suspend strike action from Wednesday and vote on the deal put forward by Stagecoach.

“Negotiations on behalf of our Stagecoach members in Sheffield are still ongoing and will continue. There will be no suspension of strike action in Sheffield until an offer is put forward that our members could find acceptable.”