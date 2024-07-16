Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across Doncaster have reported hearing a “massive bang” – with one saying the blast “shook the whole house.”

People living in Wheatley reporting hearing the blast at around 6.20pm last night.

One resident posted on social media: “Anyone else hear that massive bang? Sounded like an explosion.”

Another responded: “Shook the whole house. Brief smoke coming from near alley way at the flats but that’s the only sign of something happening.”

Residents reported hearing a “very loud” noise in the Wheatley Hall Road area while others in Lincoln Road and Lichfield Road also reported hearing the blast.

Another wrote: “It was so loud it made us jump and our bird fell off perch.

"We thought am explosion so went running out - we’re on Beckett Road. Someone said it was near the alley next to the flats.”

Another posted: “Yeah. I heard it. Felt like it shook the house.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details.