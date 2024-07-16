"Sounded like an explosion": Massive "bang" heard across Doncaster
People living in Wheatley reporting hearing the blast at around 6.20pm last night.
One resident posted on social media: “Anyone else hear that massive bang? Sounded like an explosion.”
Another responded: “Shook the whole house. Brief smoke coming from near alley way at the flats but that’s the only sign of something happening.”
Residents reported hearing a “very loud” noise in the Wheatley Hall Road area while others in Lincoln Road and Lichfield Road also reported hearing the blast.
Another wrote: “It was so loud it made us jump and our bird fell off perch.
"We thought am explosion so went running out - we’re on Beckett Road. Someone said it was near the alley next to the flats.”
Another posted: “Yeah. I heard it. Felt like it shook the house.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details.
