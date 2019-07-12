Someone is going round Sheffield stapling slices of bread to trees in weird craze
Sheffield’s trees have received a fair bit of coverage over the last few years – and now someone is going around stapling slices of bread to them in a weird internet craze.
Instead of popping up in your toaster each morning, residents of Brincliffe have reported slices of white bread being stapled to trees in the area over the last few days.
One resident, of Brincliffe Gardens said: “There is a curious development in Brincliffe Gardens.
“This week the trees on the north side of the road have been 'decorated' by persons unknown with slices of white bread which have been stapled in place.
“They are on the north side of the road and on the north east sides of the trees. Is this part of some weird new cult?”
Well, it appears that they may just be right.
Because stapling bread to trees is an actual thing – a viral web phenomenon, a meme, a craze, call it what you will.
And over the past few years, it has spread to all corners of the globe.
It seems attaching slices to trees is all part of a bizarre viral trend showcased in the aptly named Reddit feed “Bread Stapled To Trees.”
“On Google it says lots of people do it,” one person said.
It turns out “lots of people” includes an impressive 187,000 who follow the sub-Reddit which was created in 2017.
But the question remains: Why?