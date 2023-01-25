Solicitor calls for Government to step in over Doncaster care home abuse scandal

Three homes run by The Hesley Group are at the centre of damning and shocking allegations that youngsters with severe mental and physical disabilities were punched and beaten, locked outside naked, had cuts doused with vinegar, were fed chilli flakes and made to sit in soiled clothing.

Leaked documents show that hundreds of concerns were raised about Fullerton House and Wheatley House in Denaby, and Wilsic Hall in Wadworth – but that Ofsted continued to rank the establishments as ‘good.’

Wilsic Hall was one of three homes closed by Hesley over the abuse scandal.

All three homes have since closed and bosses have apologised.

The BBC says that more than 100 children in care, classed as extremely vulnerable are feared to have been harmed, involving many who are non-verbal.

Alan Collins, partner in the abuse team at Hugh James Solicitors, has said that the catalogue of abused pointed to “systemic failings” and said: “We have been here many times before.

He said: "There are clearly leadership issues, but the question has to be asked why has Government not stepped in?

"What is missing in the need to address these systematic failings is accountability.

"What we see time after time with these scandals is the inevitable investigation, and report which will criticise and make yet again the same recommendations but are left to moulder away.

"It is very difficult for victims and their families to hold to account those responsible.

"We may see those working at the coal face disciplined but those overseeing the regime that allowed the abuse to remain unaccountable.

“The government and indeed all parties have an opportunity with the Victims Bill to amend it to introduce accountability to the system so that when things go wrong the victims and their families can hold to account those responsible whether it be a government department, the police, or those running a children’s home.

"Maybe that way those responsible will feel the force to change and introduce good practices to their organisations."

In March 2021, the Free Press exclusively revealed that an investigation was under way and the homes were closed shortly afterwards.

Last October, an expert panel said there had been "systemic and sustained abuse" in the homes.

The BBC obtained leaked Hesley Group documents, including confidential safeguarding reports, and interviews with 15 former staff which reveal that:

Children were reportedly locked overnight in bathrooms, left in soiled clothes, made to sit in cold baths and deprived of medication for days

The mother of a girl - who is autistic and has severe learning difficulties and epilepsy – said her daughter had been dragged across the floor of a home

Criminal record checks were not signed off for some staff for up to six months after they started working with vulnerable children

South Yorkshire Police - currently investigating some Hesley staff for alleged abuse - was warned by support workers three years before the closures

The incident logs include reports of one child receiving a black eye, while others were punched and kicked in the stomach. One child was reported to have been swung around by their ankles and another locked outside in freezing temperatures while naked.

The documents also describe appalling neglect including a report of a child being locked in a bathroom overnight, two others of children not being given medication for days, and four allegations of others not being fed properly - with at least one child having documented weight loss.

In total, the incident logs obtained by the BBC reveal 104 reports of concern were made at the homes from early 2018 to spring 2021.

Last October, South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating allegations of physical abuse and violence, neglect, emotional abuse, sexual harm, unmet medical needs and misused and maladministered medication at the three homes.

The police probe – dubbed Operation Lemur Alpha – was first launched in March 2021 after allegations of abuse came to light.

Last year, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: "I understand members of the public will be concerned by this investigation and want to assure you that we are doing all we can, as part of the partnership, to address the issues that have been raised.

"Since Operation Lemur Alpha launched we have been working hard to identify whether any children, young people or adults suffered any experiences at these settings which would meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

"These facilities offered care provision for people who have extremely complex needs. We and our partners have been working with a number of specialist agencies to ensure all of these individuals have a voice in our investigation, and that those voices are heard."

Last year, Hesley Group bosses issued an apology following the abuse allegations.

Following the launch of the police probe, a Hesley Group spokesman said: “We recognise that the panel has identified serious failings in the running of Fullerton House, Wheatley House and Wilsic Hall ahead of their closure which led to people receiving unacceptable levels of care, and we are deeply sorry for the hurt caused to young people and their families over this period.

“We took swift action at the time to address concerns raised including dismissing several staff, and we made the decision to de-register all homes.

