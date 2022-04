A crew from Adwick attended a deliberate fire involving a sofa in a field at 7.10pm on South Farm Drive, Skellow. The crew came away at 7.40pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a wheelie bin and scrubland fire at 7.15pm on Muirfield Avenue, Bessacarr.

There were three incidents overnight

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Thorne firefighters attended a wheelie bin fire at 7.45pm on New Park Estate, Stainforth. The cause of the fire is not known.