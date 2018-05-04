'So sad that Jeanette Fish did not live to see Doncaster cancer scanner she strived for': Tributes to charity stalwart.

Tributes have been paid to Jeanette Fish, who set up a cancer charity which raised around £10 million Doncaster people.

Mrs Fish died on Wednesday. She had been ill but was still very active in the community and within the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust which she set up.

The Venerable Bob Fitzharris chairman of Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, said: "Currently, The trust is working closely with DRI to purchase a brand-new CT Scanner. It saddens me that Jeanette did not live to see this project reach completion.

"Jeanette was honoured by her adopted home town when she was made an honorary Freeman of the Borough in 2000 and then she was awarded an MBE in 2012; both well-deserved honours. Doncaster has lost a bright star and I send my sympathy to all her loved ones.

Mr Sewa Singh, Medical Director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “As an organisation we are incredibly saddened to hear of Jeannette’s passing, who was a firm friend of the Trust and an incredible champion of people living with cancer in Doncaster.

“For over 40 years, through her work with the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, Jeannette has touched the lives of many by helping to raise millions of pounds for the treatment and detection of cancers, and for that we are eternally grateful. We share our thoughts and condolences with Jeannette’s family and loved ones during this time.”

Mayor Ros Jones said: “On behalf of Doncaster Council I would like to express my sincere condolences to Jeanette’s family at this sad time. Jeanette has done tremendous work in Doncaster and is well known for her dedication to the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust which she founded in 1971 and then later the St John’s Hospice Appeal in 1985. She has worked tirelessly to raise millions to help fight cancer for Doncaster people.

“On a personal note, Jeanette was very supportive when my late husband Alan passed away in 2016 with cancer.

“Jeanette Fish MBE was awarded the title of honorary freeman of the borough in 2000 and will be sadly missed.”