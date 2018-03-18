SNOW UPDATE: Bus services still disrupted in Doncaster

Bus services are still being disrupted following heavy snow in Doncaster overnight.
All services are running apart from the following:
First
10 - Suspended
15A - Terminating Hill Top
50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane
54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only
55/56 - Missing King Ave
58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane
64/64A - Terminating at Bentley.
66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same
81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road
84 - diverting via Thorne Road
205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions
X1 - SUSPENDED
X78 - Using main roads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road. Twelve o-clock Court Petrol Station as City Centre is very icy.