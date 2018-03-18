SNOW UPDATE: Bus services still disrupted in Doncaster

Bus services are still being disrupted following heavy snow in Doncaster overnight.

All services are running apart from the following:

First

10 - Suspended

15A - Terminating Hill Top

50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane

54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only

55/56 - Missing King Ave

58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane

64/64A - Terminating at Bentley.

66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same

81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road

84 - diverting via Thorne Road

205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions

X1 - SUSPENDED

X78 - Using main roads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road. Twelve o-clock Court Petrol Station as City Centre is very icy.