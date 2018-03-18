SNOW UPDATE: Bus services still disrupted in Doncaster

Heavy snow has led to bus services being disrupted.
Heavy snow has led to bus services being disrupted.

Bus services are still being disrupted following heavy snow in Doncaster overnight.

All services are running apart from the following:

First

10 - Suspended

15A - Terminating Hill Top

50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane

54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only

55/56 - Missing King Ave

58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane

64/64A - Terminating at Bentley.

66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same

81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road

84 - diverting via Thorne Road

205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions

X1 - SUSPENDED

X78 - Using main roads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road. Twelve o-clock Court Petrol Station as City Centre is very icy.