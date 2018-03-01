Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Friday 2 March

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a third snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.
These are the schools which will be closed on Friday, March 2. Keep checking this page for updates.
Ridgewood School at Scawsby, which was originally listed on the open list, has now announced that it will be CLOSED today.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Adwick Primary School
Arksey Primary
Atlas Academy
Balby Carr Community Academy
Barnby Dun Primary Academy
Barnburgh Primary
Bentley High Street Primary
Campsmount
Castle Academy
Coppice School
Denaby Main Academy
De Warrene Academy
Don Valley Academy
Grange Lane Infant Academy
Hall Cross Academy (lower site only)
Hawthorn Primary
Heatherwood School
Hillside Academy
Highfields Primary Academy
Hooton Pagnell All Saints C of E Primary
Kingfisher Primary
Kirkby Avenue Primary
Long Toft Primary
Mexborough Academy
Misterton Primary and Nursery
Montagu Primary Academy
North Ridge Community
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic
Outwood Academy Adwick
Outwood Academy Danum
Owston Park Primary
Pennine View Primary
Pheasant Bank Academy
Ridgewood School
Rossington All Saints Academy
Rossington St Michael's C of E Primary
Rossington Tornedale Infants
Rowena Academy
Serlby Park Academy
St Albans Catholic Primary
St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary
St Josephs Catholic
St Marys Catholic Primary
St Patrick Catholic Primary
St Peters Catholic Primary
St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster
The McAuley Catholic High School
The Woodlands Primary
The Levett School
Walkeringham Primary