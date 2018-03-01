Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Friday 2 March

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a third snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.

These are the schools which will be closed on Friday, March 2. Keep checking this page for updates.

Ridgewood School at Scawsby, which was originally listed on the open list, has now announced that it will be CLOSED today.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Adwick Primary School

Arksey Primary

Atlas Academy

Balby Carr Community Academy

Barnby Dun Primary Academy

Barnburgh Primary

Bentley High Street Primary

Campsmount

Castle Academy

Coppice School

Denaby Main Academy

De Warrene Academy

Don Valley Academy

Grange Lane Infant Academy

Hall Cross Academy (lower site only)

Hawthorn Primary

Heatherwood School

Hillside Academy

Highfields Primary Academy

Hooton Pagnell All Saints C of E Primary

Kingfisher Primary

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Long Toft Primary

Mexborough Academy

Misterton Primary and Nursery

Montagu Primary Academy

North Ridge Community

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic

Outwood Academy Adwick

Outwood Academy Danum

Owston Park Primary

Pennine View Primary

Pheasant Bank Academy

Ridgewood School

Rossington All Saints Academy

Rossington St Michael's C of E Primary

Rossington Tornedale Infants

Rowena Academy

Serlby Park Academy

St Albans Catholic Primary

St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary

St Josephs Catholic

St Marys Catholic Primary

St Patrick Catholic Primary

St Peters Catholic Primary

St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster

The McAuley Catholic High School

The Woodlands Primary

The Levett School

Walkeringham Primary