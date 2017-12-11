Sniffer dog and spot checks used in crackdown on drugs in Doncaster

A police sniffer dog has been used in Doncaster to root out those carrying drugs in the town.

Police officers have also been carrying out 'spot checks' and extra patrols in areas where concerns have been raised.

South Yorkshire Police said 'dedicated drug operations' have been carried out following a reported rise in drug use in the town centre.

Following a recent rise in reported drug use within the town centre, officers have carried out two dedicated drug operations to take action against this type of behaviour and improve safety.

Patrols have been carried in the Market Place, around Bowers Fold and in and around the Interchange.

The activity was designed to tie in with a Public Space Protection Order aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and aggressive begging issues in the town centre.

Inspector Lynne Lancaster who oversaw the operation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Drugs and drug use can cause detrimental harm and destruction to individuals, families and the community, and by carrying out operations such as these, officers and partner agencies are able to work together to tackle this type of criminality and provide help and support to individuals in need.

“This action forms part of the wider work we and our partners continue to do to keep our communities safe. I hope through highlighting this work we are able to make a positive impact and provide reassurance to our residents.”

Coun Chris McGuinness, Doncaster Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “It is a positive step to see the police taking direct action against people who are supplying and using drugs in the town centre.

"The PSPO is in place to offer help and support to people who are homeless, rough sleeping or who have complex lives. However, it is also there as a deterrent for those who do continue to behave in an anti-social manner in the town centre. We have a zero tolerance policy to drugs.”

During a police raid in Bowers Fold last week, over sixty bags of what is believed to be Spice were recovered along with other drug paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old man and two women, aged 21 and 18 were arrested in connection with the discovery and later released under investigation as enquiries continue.