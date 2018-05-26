Smack That (a conversation) at Cast Theatre in Doncaster

Inventive, accessible, inspiring dance/theatre performance highlighting human resilience is coming to Doncaster.

Meet Beverly. You’re invited to her party. Like most parties there’ll be fun and games, drinks, shared conversations and energetic dancing. But at Beverly’s party there will also be genuine heart-breaking moments as Beverly bravely gives a raw and honest account of surviving an abusive relationship.

Smack That (a conversation) is the new show from endlessly inventive choreographer and theatre-maker Rhiannon Faith.

Stories of abuse intertwine with party games and energetic dance routines to create a powerful, moving and unashamedly entertaining piece of theatre. The fun, upbeat party setting allows these voices to be heard without preaching, without prejudice and where marshmallows and party poppers readily mix with refuge contact information.

Rhiannon said: “The idea for the show has been with me for years from seeing the experiences and hearing the stories from friends and family and others who felt okay talking privately, but lacked the confidence to talk publicly about what they had been (or still were) going through.”

The show is based on authentic stories told through the voices of victims of domestic violence and abuse and is designed to support women and encourage them to talk openly about their experiences. It is underpinned by Rhiannon’s work with a support group at Safer Places, the independent charity that provides services to adults and children affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

Smack That (a conversation). is on Friday July 6, 7.45pm. Tickets £10.50 (£9 under 26). Visit www.castindoncaster.com or call 01302 303 959 for tickets and details.