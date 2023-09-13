Slug & Lettuce and Yates could charge Doncaster drinkers more at peak hours

Watch more videos on Shots!

Stonegate Group, the UK's biggest pub chain, says 800 of its 4,000 pubs will introduce "dynamic pricing" during evenings and weekends.

The chain has both Yates and Slu & Lettuce branches in Hall Gate.

It said the price rise reflected the higher costs the company was facing, including extra security.

Peak-time pricing is used by other sectors like travel when demand spikes.

Stonegate said customers would be alerted to the price increases through notices in their pubs.

The move prompted an angry response from some customers on social media.

"It's already happening at my local pub - something like £3.40 a pint before 7pm, £4.20 after. It's backfired I think, it's often empty after 7pm," said one.

"If they push on with this there will be no such thing as a busy Stonegate pub," said another.

The company has introduced temporary price increases before. The chain charged up to 50p a pint more when England football matches were shown in their pubs during the last two world cups. Prices returned to normal after the matches.

Ride-sharing companies like Uber also use peak-time pricing, and it is commonly used by the hotel and airline industries.

"Like all retail businesses, we regularly review pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests," a Stonegate spokesperson said.

"This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members."

Stonegate said that part of its "dynamic pricing" strategy also included the ability to offer deals during less busy times, including 2-for-1 cocktails, happy hours and discounts on food and drink. Many other sectors do the same to encourage business during quieter times of the week.

Pubs across the UK have been struggling with increased costs, including energy, leading to record closures across England and Wales.