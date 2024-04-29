"Sleep tight young man": Tributes pour in after body found in hunt for missing teen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches south of Doncaster after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing on Sunday 24 March.

Tragically, police confirmed yesterday that a body had been found in the River Idle between Retford and Bawtry.

Tributes have now begun pouring in for the teenager who failed to return home after a night out.

One posted: “Sleep tight young man. You are at peace now.”

Another wrote: “My thoughts to his family and friends. Absolutely heartbreaking even when you do not know them. RIP young man.”

A friend wrote: “An absolutely heartbreaking and devastating outcome for Jacob's family and friends.

"Jacob was such a lovely, caring, thoughtful young man and was so looking forward to his future. It was such a pleasure to have worked with him and to have known him. Sending love to his family. RIP Jacob.”

Another shared: “Oh I'm heartbroken. I searched and wanted so much for a happy ending. Sending so much love to his family. God bless him.”

Jacob’s mother Nicola had described her son’s disappearance as “totally out of character” and another friend told her: “I cannot begin to put into words, how utterly heartbroken and devastated we are for you Nicola and your beautiful family. We all hoped and prayed for the safe return of Jacob.

“Our heartfelt love and thoughts are with Jacob’s family and friends.

“Jacob is now home. Rest in peaceful sleep Jacob.”

Another wrote: “Sending so much love to the Cromptons. He was such a lovely boy RIP Jacob.”

The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford town centre but failed to return home, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Jacob’s family has been informed of the development.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jacob’s family have been informed of this very sad development and our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.

“I would like to thank all those members of the public for sharing our appeal, and for the support and assistance they have given to our officers on the ground.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jacob’s disappearance.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Last week, a vigil was held for Jacob who had been the subject of extensive searche in the Bawtry and Misterton areas as well as other parts of North Nottinghamshire.

A post on the Find Jacob Facebook page said: “Please continue to keep Jacob’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

"Rest in peace Jacob, you are home.”