Six fire engines from South Yorkshire attending blaze at garage

Fire crews from South Yorkshire were called to the blaze earlier this evening.

Fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently attending a fire at a commercial garage on Doncaster Road, heading into Harlington.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 7:33pm this evening May 8, and there are currently 6 fire engines and roughly 30 crew members in attendance.

Upon arrival, crews found the commercial garage to be fully involved in the fire but a cause will not be determined until a full investigation in to the incident has taken place.

Firefighters are continuing to work hard to extinguish the fire using hose reels.

Part of Doncaster Road is currently closed due to the incident and fire officers are urging people to avoid this area