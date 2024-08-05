Six arrests after 12 police officers injured in South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel riot

Six people have been arrested with more expected to follow after 12 police officers were injured in a riot at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers.

Officers were pelted with bricks, fence posts and beer cans and blasted with fire extinguishers after a mob stormed the Holiday Inn at Manvers, smashing windows, attempting to set the building on fire and attempting to storm the premises.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield has vowed to hunt down those responsible for the shocking scenes – and has urged members of the public to report those involved in the disorder.

In an update on yesterday’s rioting, she said: "Following a day and night of violence and disorder in Wath-upon-Dearne yesterday, Sunday 4 August, focused on a hotel, housing asylum seekers, I can confirm today we have seen at least 12 of our officers injured, with items such as bricks, fence posts, branches and other missiles thrown at them.

"Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them, and the horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads.

"They were spat at, and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders.

"So far we have had six arrests, one in Sheffield and five in Rotherham, with one person already charged and will be before the court this morning.

"Please be assured we expect this number to increase significantly over the coming days.

"It began yesterday around 11.30am, when a group of 250 arrived in the Manvers area of Wath-upon-Dearne. A further group of around 500 people arrived shortly after, who we believe held far-right and anti-immigration views.

"At the same time, a large crowd began to gather in Sheffield city centre, diverting a number of force resources.

"It was at this point, we began to see an escalation in violence in Wath. Hotel windows were smashed, and there was a concerted effort to cause damage to the interior and serious harm to those inside.

"There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed up against the hotel and set on fire, with the clear intent to cause serious harm to all those inside.

"It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel, but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

"It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to all those involved from South Yorkshire Police, and the many forces who provided us with mutual aid, and our partners in fire, the ambulance service and local partners for their continued support. I would also like to thank those who have already sent kind messages to the force.

"Officers have worked through the night to begin identifying those involved in these horrendous scenes. Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in yesterday’s violence.

"To our local communities, and particularly in Manvers. Yesterday was a dark day and we know this was felt across the county. Our priority will always be public safety and you will see an increase of officers across South Yorkshire over the coming weeks.

"Finally, we will be sharing a link for anyone with footage from yesterday they would like to share with us, or you can report anonymously with Crimestoppers. Thank you."

Footage of yesterday's disorder in Manvers can be submitted to the force’s investigative team through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://orlo.uk/rI6tb