Site sought urgently to save festival near Doncaster 

The race is on to find a suitable venue for one of the Isle’s traditional and most-loved community events, that attracts visitors from much further afield.

If a new venue to host the annual Festival of the Plough can not be found by next month, there will be no event taking place in 2019, organisers have warned.

Festival of the Plough at High Burnham near Epworth.

Last year’s Festival of the Plough, that took place, as is customary, in September, was a major success that allowed significant funds to be donated to a number of local charities and good causes.

Over the past 38 years that the event has been running, its committee has raised in excess of £240,00, that in turn has helped local organisations to grow and prosper.

Beneficiaries have included Epworth Colts, When you Wish upon a Star, local scout groups, children’s nursery groups, Air Ambulance, and Lindsey Lodge hospice, to name but a few.

Committee members are now faced with making pivotal decisions about the future of the popular event and the pressing need for a new site on which it can take place, if it is to continue.

At its recent AGM at Low BurnhamVillage Hall, t hanks were expressed to Simon and Lynn Clarke for the support they have given to Festival of the Plough in hosting the event at High Burnham Farm over the past 12 years, including 2018.

A spokesman said: “We had a very successful event and are delighted we have been able to donate profits to local charities and good causes”.

Members agreed that finding a suitable venue may take some time and that, due to organisational factors, if a site is not found by April, regrettably there will be no Festival this year.

Over the next 12 months, the Committee are welcoming suggestions for a new venue, and fresh input regarding the future of the event.

Any new committee members to help take the festival forward would be welcomed.

Contact the committee for more information, via the website www.festivaloftheplough.co.uk or on Facebook.