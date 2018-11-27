Singing star Alfie Boe to meet fans in Sheffield city centre tomorrow

Singing sensation Alfie Boe will meet his Sheffield fans tomorrow with a city centre signing appearance.

The tenor will drop into the city’s HMV branch in High Street from noon to meet fans and sign copies of his new album As Time Goes By.

The event is wristband entry only and wristbands are available on a first come first served basis with the purchase of the star’s album As Time Goes By from HMV Sheffield High Street.

They are limited to one wristband per person, subject to availability, and while stocks last.

Online pre-orders and click and collect purchases are excluded from the event.

Photography restrictions may apply and Alfie will only be signing copies of the new album.

He has sold more than one million albums in the UK.