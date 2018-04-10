Singer George Ezra reveals unlikely 'bromance' with Doncaster MP Ed Miliband

Singer George Ezra has revealed an unlikely friendship - with Doncaster North MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband.

The popstar, whose second album Staying At Tamara's has just topped the album chart, has spoken about hanging out with his “lovely, lovely” friend.

George, 24, said the pair met when he appeared on Mr Miliband's Reasons To Be Cheerful podcast.

“It was a silly turn of events," he said. "He’s a lovely, lovely man.

"He came to a gig I did in Shoreditch, and he loved it. Well, he said he did, anyway. I’ll take that. He came backstage ­after and was extremely excited, which is good.”

“I think he came straight from saving the day somewhere. I went and met Ed at the House of Commons – I’ll just drop that in there – and he said come and meet Jeremy Corbyn. So I went and said hello to Corbyn.

“I didn’t see him at Glastonbury because I was on stage doing a little gig for Radio 2 at the same time as he was.”

“I asked my mum if she enjoyed Glastonbury and she didn’t mention my gig at all, she just talked about Jeremy Corbyn’s speech. So she won’t be invited next time!”

In return, Ed said of George: “He turned out to be a fan of the podcast, though I don’t just like him because of that.

“I’ve got eclectic taste. I’m into all kinds of 80s stuff – everything from Billy Bragg to a-ha.”