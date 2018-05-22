Sign up for heritage workshops

The team behind a heritage project aimed at preserving the rich miltiary history of the Isle have annouced a jam packed calendar of workshops.

The Landscape of Heroes project – part of the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership – is running a series of free workshops throughout 2018 into early 2019, to develop volunteers’ skills in such areas as archival research, accessing and using digital archives.

The history scheme is organised by the Landscape Heritage Research Foundation and coordinated day-to-day by Chris Percy and Sue Lee, and overseen by Professor Ian Rotherham of Sheffield Hallam University, who is chairman of the group.

Chris Percy said: “This project sets out to capture memories and to record the heritage which remains.

“The series of free workshops will help by developing volunteers’ skills in areas including undertaking fieldwork and recording and understanding the many aspects of land-use for military and civil defence purposes. The aim is to produce a lasting digital resource via a project web site with leaflets and booklets, a heritage trail and phone app.”

The workshops start at the Moorends Miners Welfare on June 6, 11am and 2pm with ‘Commemorating WWI’ - led by Robert Fish on Isle of Axholme and by Tony Brookes, with talks commemorating the men of the Isle of Axholme in WWI and their research.

On Thursday June 21 from 11am to 2pm will be the Royal Observer Corps - introducing the ROC, its history and function at the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum.

On Thursday July 5 10am to 4pm will be an Introduction to Field Surveying led by Laura Smith-Higgins at the Reindeer Inn, Sandtoft.

The Oral History/Reminiscences Training takes place on Thursday July 19 10am to 4pm at the Happy Cafe in Sandtoft. During this session Christine Handley will introduce and instruct volunteers in correct procedure for taking oral histories, copyright, transcribing and archiving both recorded and hard copy.

On Thursday August 16 between 11am and 2pm will be the Oral History/Reminiscences Review Session at the Happy Café, Sandtoft.

Between July and October Field Surveys will take place including all sites and memorials with dates and times to be confirmed.

On Thursday November 1 there will be a Planning oral histories session with Christine Handle at the Happy Café, Sandtoft, time to be confirmed.

On Thursday March 7 2019 a Project Celebratory Event will take place all day at Moorends Miners’ Welfare. All day. Free open session.