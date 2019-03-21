Showjumping event to be held for missing Emiliano Sala plane pilot David Ibbotson

A showjumping and equestrian event is to be held this weekend for missing Isle of Axholme pilot David Ibbotson.

Mr Ibbotson of Crowle was the pilot flying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala from France to Wales when the Piper Malibu light aircraft crashed off Guernsey in the English Channel on January 21.

The footballer’s body was found in the wreckage of the plane but despite a number of searches, Mr Ibbotson’s body has not been found.

The ‘Jump For Dave’ event, hosted by the Oakley Equestrian Centre in Crowle, will take place this Sunday from 10am.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We are hosting a fantastic fun day for all the family, friends and everybody within the local community to continue our support for David Ibbotson and his family.”

The event will include a number of showjumping classes for all in an outdoor arena

All money raised at the event will be used to build a memorial garden to honour Mr Ibbotson.

A crowdfunding appeal launched by Mr Ibbotson's family raised nearly £250,000 and saw contributions from French footballer Kylian Mbappe, who donated £27,000, and former England captain Gary Lineker who gave £1,000.

A preliminary report into the crash by the Air Accident Investigation Branch confirmed the pilot held a private licence but not one for commercial flights.

The Piper Malibu N264DB was en route from Nantes in France to Cardiff, two days after the Argentine striker's £15m transfer was announced.