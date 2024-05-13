Shots fired in Doncaster street as huge police investigation launched
Part of Barnby Dun Road on the Clay Lane estate has been sealed off, with officers at the scene throughout the night.
Several people say they heard a number of shots fired in the street in the early hours of this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers are currently at the scene in Barnby Dun Road in the Wheatley area of Doncaster following reports of a firearms discharge.
“It is reported that shots were fired in the street around 12.52am earlier today (13 May).
“No injuries have been reported but evidence consistent with a firearms discharge has been found at the scene.
“A cordon remains in place while officers conduct further enquiries and there will be high visibility police patrols in the Barnby Dun Road area over the course of today.”
One ear witness reported hearing “four or five” shots in the street shortly before 1am.
The main Barnby Dun Road, which runs alongside the edge of the estate from the Stoneacre roundabout to the railway bridge leading to Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall remains open, it is the interior estate road, which runs parallel to the main route and which is also called Barnby Dun Road which has been sealed off with officers expected to remain throughout the day.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 175 of 13 May 2024.
