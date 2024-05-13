Shots fired in Doncaster street as huge police investigation launched

By Darren Burke
Published 13th May 2024, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster street remains sealed off by police this lunchtime after shots were fired in a city residential street.

Part of Barnby Dun Road on the Clay Lane estate has been sealed off, with officers at the scene throughout the night.

Several people say they heard a number of shots fired in the street in the early hours of this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers are currently at the scene in Barnby Dun Road in the Wheatley area of Doncaster following reports of a firearms discharge.

A road in Doncaster has been sealed off after shots were fired.A road in Doncaster has been sealed off after shots were fired.
A road in Doncaster has been sealed off after shots were fired.

“It is reported that shots were fired in the street around 12.52am earlier today (13 May).

“No injuries have been reported but evidence consistent with a firearms discharge has been found at the scene.

“A cordon remains in place while officers conduct further enquiries and there will be high visibility police patrols in the Barnby Dun Road area over the course of today.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One ear witness reported hearing “four or five” shots in the street shortly before 1am.

The main Barnby Dun Road, which runs alongside the edge of the estate from the Stoneacre roundabout to the railway bridge leading to Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall remains open, it is the interior estate road, which runs parallel to the main route and which is also called Barnby Dun Road which has been sealed off with officers expected to remain throughout the day.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 175 of 13 May 2024.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.