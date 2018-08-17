Shots fired at houses in two parts of Doncaster

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two addresses in Doncaster.

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday evening (August 15), reports were received of a firearm being discharged at a house on Lindrick Close, Conisbrough. Damage was caused to a window of the house and no one was injured.



Around ten minutes later, a second report was received of shots being fired at a house on Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main. Again, damage was caused to an upstairs window of the house but no one was injured.

While the investigation into these two incidents is in the early stages, detectives are treating them as targeted.



Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and ascertain the exact circumstances around what happened.

During the course of enquiries so far, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence, in connection to both offences. He has since been released under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1055 of 15 August 2018. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.