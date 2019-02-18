Shop owners in Doncaster eligible for £1,000 to improve shop fronts

Doncaster shop owners can get funding to enhance the external appearance of their shops thanks to a new council initiative.

Business Doncaster has launched a scheme offering matched funding of up to £1,000 to help shop owners revitalise their shop fronts and improve the look and feel of Doncaster town centre.

Cllr Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “This new scheme will enhance the appearance of shop fronts and buildings and have a considerable impact on the character of our town centre. We want to see our shop fronts improved, particularly on our main shopping streets, to make Doncaster more vibrant and attractive for shoppers and visitors.

“This initiative will support the growth of local businesses and raise the image and profile of our town centre and wider borough. I urge tenants and landlords to contact our Business Doncaster team to see how we can help them improve their properties.”

All freehold owners and lease holders (with a minimum of three years tenancy remaining) of commercial shops and premises in the town centre which face the highway can apply.

Projects can include new shop fronts, repairs, replacing original architectural features, painting, re-rendering, re-pointing, access improvements and external signage and lighting.

The scheme is open to Small or Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Grants are discretionary and subject to the availability of funds.

Interested shop owners should contact the Business Doncaster team on 01302 735555 in the first instance. Advice on any required planning or advertising permissions will be provided early in the process.