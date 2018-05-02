Shop devoted to cheese set to open in Doncaster town centre

A shop devoted to selling cheese is to open in Doncaster town centre later this year.

The Chuckling Cheese Company has confirmed that it will be opening a branch in the Frenchgate Centre in the coming months.

The firm, which sells a wide range of cheeses, chutneys, baked goods as well as drinks and cakes, already has a store in Skegness.

The family run firm announced its expansion plans on Facebook - and will be giving customers a taste of what's to come in advance of opening.

A post on the firm's Facebook page stated: "We are excited to announce that we are opening our second store in Frenchgate, Doncaster!

"We are yet to confirm the grand opening date, while we get our store ready we will be opening a chuckling kiosk in the Frenchgate mall space to give the wonderful people of Doncaster a taster of what we do."

The firm's website says the company is its fifth year of operation and was founded by current directors Emma Smith and Stuart Colclough in 2012.

It added: "Our cheese team travels all over the country selling the cheese and chutney our family produces at Lymn Bank Farm. The teams go as far afield as Scotland, Cornwall and Northern Ireland attending a variety of events including Good Food shows, chilli festivals, country shows and many more."

The firm boasts of selling more than 30 different cheeses.