Shooter at large after firing shotgun at Doncaster home 

Police are hunting a shooter who fired a shotgun at a home in Doncaster.

Officers were called out to reports of damage being caused to a property in Beech Road, Armthorpe, on Thursday, December 27, at 10pm.

Beech Road, Doncaster. Picture: Google

Police confirmed that a weapon, believed to be a shotgun, was fired into the front window and front door of the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The shooter has not yet been caught.

Detective Inspector Scott Harrison, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’m urging people to come forward who believe they know the identity of the offenders or if they saw anything suspicious just before 10pm, in or around Beech Road.

“I will treat information received in a confidential manner, we cannot allow this type of offence to happen in our communities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 917 of the 27 December. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.