Shocking picture shows extent of lorry blaze on Doncaster motorway as drivers advised road will be closed all night

This was the scene on a Doncaster stretch of motorway earlier today, after a lorry reportedly exploded and caught fire.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:50 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:53 pm

The lorry blaze took place on the M18, near Junction 2 in Loversall, Doncaster earlier today (Monday, August 15).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Avoid the area if you can and please be advised that the road is likely be closed overnight in both directions as we deal with this incident.”

Some eye-witnesses have reported hearing and seeing the lorry ‘blow up’ and ‘explode’.

The scene on the M18, following the lorry blaze. Picture courtesy of Dan Hadfield

Most Popular

National Highways also confirmed that the emergency services have been dealing with a ‘serious collision’ in the same area.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster barn blaze sends huge plumes of smoke across city as residents are adv...

A spokesperson said “All emergency services are working at the scene with South Yorkshire Police leading the response. The road will remain closed throughout the night due to the severity of the incident and protracted nature of the investigation and recovery work.”

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide further details.

DoncasterM18South Yorkshire Fire and RescueSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us