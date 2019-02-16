SHOCKING PHOTOS: Two horses found dead in South Yorkshire village

The emaciated and rotting bodies of two dead horses – one only a foal – have been found in a South Yorkshire village.

Members of the Lost and Found Pets in Doncaster Facebook group say the animals were found today in the village of Blaxton.

The dead animals were found today in the village of Blaxton near Doncaster.

The woman who made the grim discovery, Chloe Evans, said the horses were not ‘clearly not cared’ for and had starved to death due to a lack of feed.

She added she had been in touch with the council, police and RSPCA over the matter, but no one had yet come to collect the carcasses.

Dozens of people expressed their horror at the sad sight as well as their disgust that the horses’ owners had not been forced to look after them.

Nicola Hill spoke for many when she said: “That is shocking – those poor animals. And to have suffered like that. I hate animal cruelty, there is no need for it.”