Shock report reveals over 700 children will wake up homeless in Yorkshire and the Humber this Christmas

Over 700 children in Yorkshire and Humber will wake up homeless and in temporary accommodation this Christmas, a new report by Shelter reveals today.

Across Britain, one in every 111 children is currently homeless, with the highest numbers of homeless children in a decade seen in 2017, according to the charity.

The latest figures available from the charity reveal there were 52 children in Sheffield living in temporary emergency accommodation along with 28 in Rotherham, 17 in Doncaster and less than five in Barnsley in the second quarter of the year.

In the last year alone, 61 per cent of the families helped by Shelter’s frontline services were homeless or on the brink of losing their home.

With at least six families becoming homeless every day in Yorkshire and Humber, the charity is now calling on the public to support its urgent Christmas appeal.

To highlight the reality of homelessness, Shelter carried out in-depth interviews with children and their parents living in emergency B&Bs and hostels.

They found that all the families they interviewed lived in a single room, disrupting the ability of children to play, do homework or establish any kind of routine.

A quarter of families had no access to a kitchen and the rest had to share facilities.

Struggling to cook meals, more than half of parents said they relied on expensive and unhealthy takeaways. And two-thirds had to eat family meals on the bed or floor in their room

Half of families had to share toilet and bathroom facilities, often with filthy conditions and unlockable doors.

More than a third of parents had to share a bed with their children.

The report also found that three quarters of parents felt their children’s mental health had been badly affected by being homeless.

One parent said her daughter had become suicidal since living in a hostel.

Half of parents reported that their children’s physical health had also worsened.

Shelter's Sheffield Hub manager, Tracey Nathan, said: “It’s a national scandal that the number of homeless children in Britain has risen every year for the last decade. No child should have to spend Christmas without a home - let alone more than 700 children in Yorkshire and Humber.

“Many of us will spend Christmas day enjoying the festive traditions we cherish in the safe comfort of our homes, but sadly it will be a different story for the homeless children in the region. Thankfully these children aren’t living in B&Bs and hostels, but our advisers still see first-hand the unbearable anguish of parents who’re unable to tell their children when they’ll have somewhere to call home again.

“That’s why we will continue to work tirelessly to help more families fighting homelessness. But we can’t do this alone. We’re asking people to help a homeless family and make giving to Shelter their new Christmas tradition.”

To support Shelter’s Christmas appeal visit www.shelter.org.uk or text SHELTER to 70080 to donate £3.