Sheffield YouTube star Morgan 'Morgz' Hudson causes 'frenzy' in Meadowhall

A Sheffield YouTube star had to be pulled out of his pop-up shop in Meadowhall by security - after too many fans turned up to meet him.

Morgan Hudson, who has more than 3.1 million subscribers on his Morgz channel, appeared at his pop up shop in the shopping centre today.

But some fans were left disappointed after the 16-year-old left while they were still queuing because the 'excessive crowds' were causing health and safety issues.

@Karen9590 tweeted: "@LoveMeadowhall My son has come home extremely disappointed after the Morgz fiasco today.

"Surely there should be a cut off point in the queue which could be honoured before the person left, rather than allowing children to queue then be told no?"

David Harrison‏ tweeted: "The debacle @LoveMeadowhall today attempting to see @MorgzHudson demonstrated the power of social media to create a frenzy to create scarcity in a product/person or service."

Morgan, who also has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, visited the shop on Friday, Saturday and again today.

One fan waited more than six hours to be first in line to meet him when the shop opened on Friday.

Tweeting from his official account today, Morgan said: "Security pulled me out of the shop because you guys are too crazy!

"Not even Meadowhall can handle TeamMorgz...I'm still in absolute shock about how many of you came, thank you so much to everyone, to all of you I met, and to everyone who I unfortunately didn’t get to."

He added: "I'm absolutely heartbroken that I didn't get to meet everyone today, was in tears as security we're making me leave.

"On a positive note though, all of this happened because there was simply too many of you there, we underestimated the size of you all! Thank you all".

Another account associated with the star, Morgz Merch, apologised to fans and tweeted: "Unfortunately, Morgan was not allowed to stay even though he wanted to meet as many people as possible.

"The excessive queues were causing security and health and safety issues so he had to leave."

Meadowhall's official Twitter account, @LoveMeadowhall, apologised for any inconvenience, adding that the "appearances in centre were surprise visits and not guaranteed on this occasion."