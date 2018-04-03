Sheffield workers scoop £228,000 EuroMillions lottery jackpot

A group of couriers from Sheffield have put themselves in the driving seat - after winning a £228,000 EuroMillions lottery jackpot.

The 19-strong group saw their ticket match five main numbers and one lucky star in the draw on March 16 - meaning each member will pocket just over £12,000.

The group will each pocket 12,000.

Each member of the syndicate who call themselves Infonote – named after the short delivery notes they leave for customers when they are not at home - will bank a £12,009 share.

Syndicate leader, Craig Davison, 50, who always buys the tickets online said he could not believe it when he received an email about his win.

“I just thought I was in a dream, or seeing things. I kept touching my computer screen thinking this just cannot be right,” Craig said.

“Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery and we obviously all hoped that our dreams would come true but I don’t think any of us really believed it would happen to us. It is something which always happens to other people.

“We actually only started the syndicate two weeks ago after hearing about a big rollover. We decided you have got to be in it to win it so we went for it. And we are so glad we did.”

Each syndicate member chooses a line of numbers for the Friday draw. The winning line was: 4, 17, 24, 27, 31 and the lucky star 10.

Top of the shopping list for the winners are home improvements and caravans.

The syndicate’s winning EuroMillions ticket was bought online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.