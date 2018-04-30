Sheffield woman aiming to win £5,000 best boobs in Britain prize

A woman from Sheffield is hoping to net a £5,000 prize - for the best pair of boobs in Britain.

Beauty salon owner Rebecca Danielle, 30, is hoping that her 34GG breasts helped her claim victory in the Bust In Britain contest, which is being run by The Sun newspaper.

She told the newspaper she had entered the contest - which includes a photo shoot in Ibiza as the top prize - because she is always getting compliments on her breasts.

She added: “I get a lot of people looking and saying I’ve got a great chest.

Rebecca said it would boost her confidence if she was named the winner, adding: “It would mean a lot. I’d be really happy.”

She is one of hundreds of entrants from across Britain bidding to claim victory in the competition, which sees girls send in their pictures with model and presenter Kelly Brook among those judging the entries.

The Bust In Britain champ will win a £5,000 prize and glamour photo shoot in Ibiza later this year.