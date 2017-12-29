Sheffield wakes up to a covering of snow

Sheffield is waking up to a covering of snow this morning and delays on the transport network are expected.

Heavy snow fell on the city in the early hours of this morning after an amber weather warning had been issued by the Met Office to expect up to 10cm of snow.

The snowfall is expected to turn to rain later in the morning, which will later ease but expect it to stay cloudy for the rest of the day.

Any lingering rain will clear during the evening and temperatures are expected to fall to around 3C.

The Met Office warned of icy patches throughout the day and added that delays on roads and the railway network is expected due to the adverse weather.

Into Saturday, light snow is forecast but this will clear and it is due to feel less cold.