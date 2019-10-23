This Sheffield road has been named as one of the most haunted in Britain

The city's Stocksbridge bypass has been listed in a new rundown of the scariest roads in Britain - and the A616, which has been the scene of a number of strange sighting over the decades, is considered one of the country's most terrifying drives.

And the number of ghoulish sightings on the Stocksbridge bypass ensured its place on the list.

The A616 Stocksbridge bypass

The stretch of road has been described as ‘the Killer Road’ in recent years and has been called ‘an accident black spot’, with large numbers of fatalities.

Completed in 1989, the stories of a paranormal nature began during the building of the road when two security guards tasked with keeping watch over building materials claimed they saw a group of children dancing beneath a pylon in the early hours.

They had their claims laughed off when they called Deepcar police station, with officers saying they would be better off phoning a priest!

Drivers on the road have stated they have seen a monk staring blankly over the valley beside the road, with some even stating they have seen the apparition beside them in their vehicle.

Last year, a paranormal investigator claims he came face to face with the ghost of a medieval monk on the road.

Ghost hunter Phil Sinclair was filmed screaming in fear after encountering a shadowy figure in woods near the road.

And it is not the first time the road has been a target for ghost hunters.

TV ghost expert Richard Jones of Most Haunted investigated the Stocksbridge Bypass - and what he found terrified him so much he labelled the road one of the scariest places in the UK.

During his investigations of the A616 thoroughfare, he said it’s history was so ghastly it could only be the work of the paranormal.

Back in 1987 it was reported how, before the road opened, two Ecclesfield police officers Dick Ellis and John Beet spied a robed torso near to Pearoyd Bridge.

"I got a brief sighting of it next to the car and then something banged on the vehicle, " PC Ellis told reporters at the time.

"It was unnerving. There was definitely something supernatural."