Sheffield primary school help to raise 1,000 items after Christmas foodbank plea

A team of final year journalism students have rallied an entire community to help feed families in need this Christmas.

The ’12 Tins for Christmas’ campaign was initially part of a third year module, where the students engaged in communities through their journalism.

The North Current team decided to personally try and raise two trollies worth of food for Burngreave foodbank with the help of Byron Wood Primary.

They smashed their target, collecting almost 1,000 items in just two weeks – 700 of which came from the primary school in Burngreave.

Satadru Ashton, principal of Byron Wood said: “As a school we are very proud of our children and what they have achieved.

“We work in the most deprived area of Sheffield and yet our children and families are so caring and giving.

“They want to support others who are not as fortunate as themselves.”

Mrs Ashton was inspired by the ’12 Tins’ campaign, and launched a school-wide competition called the ‘5 day charity challenge’.

Year 6 raised the most for the campaign, with over 140 items.

Pupil Rahima brought in food on each day of the campaign. She said: “I think it was a better idea to bring in food instead of money because the children will actually have the food and they will be grateful.”

Burngreave Foodbank gave out 1,530 packages last year, feeding over 3000 people in Sheffield.

Rachel Snow, head of the foodbank said: “Every donation means it is that much longer we can keep the foodbank going,

“It’s been overwhelming how generous people have been.”

Student Euan Antona said: “ I never imagined that so many people would get behind our campaign.

“It was clear that people were struggling and that if people just gave a little bit to help it would make such a difference.

“We are incredibly lucky as journalists to have the platform to help others and to support the people who have supported us. It is immensely rewarding,”

The students have been running an active news organisation for the past 12 weeks and have used social media to promote their campaign.

Module leader Lisa Bradley said: “It’s been wonderful to allow the students to experience first-hand the good that journalism can do, and delighted our students have connected with local communities. It’s what it is all about.”